Newborn In J&K Found Alive After Buried For An Hour In Grave

Officials claimed a newborn girl who was declared dead in a hospital in Banihal, Jammu and Kashmir, shortly after her birth on Monday was discovered to be alive when her family was forced to dig up her grave over an hour later.Locals opposed her burial in their cemetery and demanded that she be buried at her ancestral graveyard.



The remarkable survival of the newly born girl sparked outrage among her relatives, causing the administration to suspend two employees working in the labour room and conduct an investigation.

According to local sarpanch Manzoor Alyas Wani, Basharat Ahmad Gujjar and Shameema Begum had a normal delivery at the sub-district hospital Monday morning. They are from Bankoot hamlet in Ramban district, which is located 3 kilometres from Banihal town.

The panchayat claims the baby was certified dead and not given medical assistance for more than two hours at the hospital before the family decided to bury her in Hollan village.

He explained that some residents opposed to the burial in their cemetery when they returned to the hospital, prompting the family to dig out the grave nearly an hour later. When the infant was pulled out of the grave, Mr Wani said she was discovered to be alive. She was taken immediately to the hospital by her family and relatives. He said that the doctors referred her to Srinagar for specialised care after initial therapy.

The incident provoked protests inside the hospital complex by family members and others against the non-professional attitude of the doctors and medical employees.

Choudhary Mansoor, a panch from the Gujjar community, accused the hospital staff of incompetence.