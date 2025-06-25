NIA begins probe into Afghan national case

Bhubaneswar: Following the recent arrest of an Afghan national in Bhubaneswar for illegally overstaying in Odisha, officials of multiple Central agencies, including the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Intelligence Bureau, launched a probe into the matter on Monday.

A two-member team from the NIA on Monday visited the Airport Police station here and collected details regarding the case related to the arrest of the Afghan national from Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Bhubaneswar on Friday.

Meanwhile, sources also claimed that another team of Intelligence Bureau on Monday visited Peyton Sahi in Buxi Bazar area of Cuttack city where the accused Afghan national, Mohammad Yousaf alias Yaha Khan, had been staying illegally for the last more than six years.

The IB team visited the rental accommodation of Khan and questioned the landlord to ascertain more details in the case. The Commissionerate Police are also reportedly planning to soon request the Court to bring Khan on remand for further investigation into the matter.

As per reports, based on the written report of the complainant, Samapika Pattnaik, DSP, Immigration, BPI Airport, a case was registered and Khan was arrested on Friday. The accused on Friday arrived at the Bhubaneswar Airport from Dubai by Flight No. 6E-1488 and presented a forged Indian passport (No. U 1380251) in the name of Yaha Khan hailing from Cuttack.