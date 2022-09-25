NIA nabs 3 dons planning terror acts

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Saturday that three leaders of criminal syndicates were arrested for hatching conspiracies to commit terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country.

Neeraj Sehrawat alias 'Neeraj Bawana' of Delhi, Kaushal alias 'Naresh Chaoudhary' of Gurugram, Haryana, and Bhupinder Singh alias 'Bhupi Rana' of Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar in Punjab were arrested on Friday, a spokesperson of the NIA said.

The official said the case relates to involvement of criminal gangs in different kinds of criminal activities, including killings, to terrorise the people to extort money for running and promoting their criminal syndicates and activities. "These gangs were also raising funds to carry out such criminal activities through smuggling of drugs and weapons," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said the case was initially registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell on August 7 against eight accused and other unidentified persons following inputs that members of a criminal syndicate or gangs based in India and abroad had hatched a conspiracy to carry out terrorist acts in Delhi and other parts of the country. The NIA re-registered the case on August 26 and further investigation was underway, the spokesperson said.