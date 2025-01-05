NIA raids Delhi residence of arrested accused in Lao human trafficking-cyber slavery case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has intensified its investigation into the human trafficking and cyber slavery network operating in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR). The agency conducted a search at the Jamia Nagar residence of a recently arrested accused in South Delhi.

During the operation on Saturday, the NIA seized multiple digital devices, including mobile phones and tablets, along with incriminating financial documents such as debit cards, passbooks, and chequebooks from various banks. These materials are expected to aid the agency in uncovering further details of the transnational criminal operation.

The case revolves around a criminal conspiracy spearheaded by Kamran Haider and his associates, who are accused of trafficking vulnerable Indian youth to the Golden Triangle Region in Lao PDR. These victims were forced into cyber slavery, and coerced to carry out online scams targeting European and American citizens.

Preliminary investigations have revealed Kamran Haider’s pivotal role in directing the operation. In addition to facilitating the trafficking, he was allegedly involved in extorting money from victims attempting to escape. Haider and his accomplices are suspected of leveraging cryptocurrency wallets to channel these extorted funds, making the financial trail harder to trace.

The NIA’s recent search is part of its broader effort to dismantle this network, which reportedly operates with the involvement of Chinese scammers. The agency is focused on identifying and prosecuting all individuals connected to this heinous racket.

As the investigation progresses, the NIA has emphasised its commitment to ensuring justice for the victims and unravelling the full extent of this transnational criminal conspiracy.

Further updates are awaited as the probe deepens.

The Laos human trafficking and cyber slavery case involves taking unsuspecting job-seekers to Laos via Bangkok. In Bangkok, they are allegedly left to fend for themselves or independently reach Laos, bearing the travel costs.

Once in Laos, the victims are forced into illegal cyber activities by creating fake online profiles using female identities and chatting with people in the US and India.