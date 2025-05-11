‘Premisthunna’ promises a refreshing take on limitless love

Director Bhanu is all set to bring a fresh breeze of romance to the silver screen with his upcoming film Premisthunna (which translates to I Am in Love), a project that aims to redefine the boundaries of love stories. Produced by Kanakadurga Rao Pappula under the guidance of Varalakshmi Pappula, the film stars Satvik Varma and Preeti Neha in the lead roles.

What sets Premisthunna apart is its promise of “limitless love”—a narrative that goes beyond conventional romance. With a unique point that hasn’t been explored in love stories before, the director has curated content that speaks to today’s generation, filled with emotional depth, suspense, and intrigue.

Music plays a key role in this romantic drama, with Siddharth Saluri, the talented composer from the illustrious lineage of Saluri Rajeswara Rao, helming the soundtrack. Featuring five beautifully crafted songs, the film is shaping up to be a musical journey. The lyrics have been penned by some of the industry’s most respected lyricists, ensuring a soul-stirring experience.

Visually, the film benefits from Bhaskar Shyamala’s distinct cinematographic touch, while Anil Kumar Achugatla has added weight with meaningful and impactful dialogues. Marri Ravikumar oversees the film’s execution.

Satvik Varma and Preeti Neha are said to have delivered compelling and competitive performances, with their on-screen chemistry unfolding through suspense-laden sequences that will keep the audience engaged. Adding to the excitement, two well-known actors will be seen in pivotal roles, with their identities being kept under wraps for now.

Premisthunna is poised to capture the hearts of young audiences with its music, emotion, and an unconventional love story that’s both refreshing and deeply resonant.