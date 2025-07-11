Live
'Nijukti Parba' held in Dhenkanal
Dhenkanal: Skilled candidates always have the scope for getting employment. The government has opened skill centres to upgrade skill of the unemployed youth and also organised placement drives in government as well as private sectors. The job holders must do their work ethically and responsibly. This was stated by Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra while addressing a Nijukti Parba (joining ceremony) for the trainees at Odisha Skill Centre here on Wednesday.
Patra distributed offer letters to 36 candidates on the occasion of Nijukti Parba. District Employment Officer Tatyamasi Mohapatra spoke about training details and companies in which the selected candidates will join soon.
The candidates will join automobile and mobile companies. Cooperative Society Deputy Registrar Uma Shankar Das and Chief Development Officer Dipti Ranjan Sethi spoke on skill training being offered in Dhenkanal.