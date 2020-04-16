Nine more COVID-19 cases in Haryana, state tally reaches 213

Panchkula: Nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported from Haryana on Thursday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 213.

According to the State Health Department, eight positive cases were found in Panchkula, and one person tested positive from Palwal area.

The 213 cases in Haryana included 14 Italian nationals, 61 people that have been cured or discharged, while two deaths have been reported, the health department added.

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in India has now climbed to 12,380. Out of these cases, 1489 have been cured/discharged/migrated while 414 deaths have been reported so far, as per the latest data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.