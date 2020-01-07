Trending :
Nirbhaya Case: Political Parties Welcome Death Sentence

Highlights

Cutting across party lines political parties welcomed the death warrants issued to the four accused in the Nirbhaya rape case, Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta. Several activists also welcomed the verdict is likely to bring a closure to the horrific crime which has haunted the nation for seven years.

Nirbhaya was brutally gangraped and tortured in South Delhi on December 12, 2012 by six savage rapists. One of them, Ram Singh committed suicide in prison, while the other was let off after serving his mandatory time, since, as per law, he was a juvenile.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media after the death warrants were issued and said that the entire capital region welcomed the verdict and heaved a sigh of relief. He described it as justice for Delhi's daughter, as did others. The AAP chief also posted a tweet on the issue:

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took to the popular microblogging site, Twitter to welcome the issue of death warrants to the four accused by the Patiala House Court in the Nirbhaya case:

Congress leader Sushmita Dev also took to twitter on the judgment:


NCP's Supriya Sule posted a tweet on the issue of death warrants to the 4 accused:


