Nirbhaya Case: Political Parties Welcome Death Sentence

Cutting across party lines political parties welcomed the death warrants issued to the four accused in the Nirbhaya rape case, Mukesh Singh, Akshay Thakur, Vinay Sharma and Pawan Gupta. Several activists also welcomed the verdict is likely to bring a closure to the horrific crime which has haunted the nation for seven years.

Nirbhaya was brutally gangraped and tortured in South Delhi on December 12, 2012 by six savage rapists. One of them, Ram Singh committed suicide in prison, while the other was let off after serving his mandatory time, since, as per law, he was a juvenile.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed the media after the death warrants were issued and said that the entire capital region welcomed the verdict and heaved a sigh of relief. He described it as justice for Delhi's daughter, as did others. The AAP chief also posted a tweet on the issue:

निर्भया रेप के दोषियों के खिलाफ डेथ वारंट जारी होने पर लोगों को कुछ संतोष हुआ। 7 साल लग गए। इस व्यवस्था को बदलना होगा। ऐसी व्यवस्था लागू करनी होगी कि बलात्कारियों को 6 महीनों में फाँसी होनी चाहिए। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 7, 2020

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar took to the popular microblogging site, Twitter to welcome the issue of death warrants to the four accused by the Patiala House Court in the Nirbhaya case:

Justice delivered to #Nirbhaya . A Delhi Court's verdict to execute 4 convicts will empower women and strengthen people's faith on judiciary.#nirbhayaverdict — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 7, 2020

Congress leader Sushmita Dev also took to twitter on the judgment:





I welcome the #nirbhayaverdict



Its been a long wait for justice and it's finally delivered.



Nirbhaya remains a symbol of strength in face of brutality and of promise that we would keep striving to end violence against women — Sushmita Dev (@sushmitadevinc) January 7, 2020

NCP's Supriya Sule posted a tweet on the issue of death warrants to the 4 accused:



