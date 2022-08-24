Nitish Kumar government wins trust vote in Bihar Assembly

Patna: The Nitish Kumar-led Mahagatbandhan government on Wednesday comfortably won the trust vote in the special Assembly session, with 160 votes in its favour in the 243-member house, while the BJP's 77 members walked out.

As Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari announced the vote of trust, BJP's former Deputy Chief Minister objected to it, saying that it is not required. Hazari turned down his point and conducted the vote.

Nitish Kumar, during the discussion on the motion, accused the BJP of just creating disputes in the society, and the Central government not doing anything apart from advertisements.

"The BJP is expert in advertising and those leaders who give objectionable and communal statements are getting promotion in the Centre. When I left the NDA, opposition leaders from across the country called me over the phone and congratulated me for my separation from it. Now, we are committed to work for the people of the country," he said.

"They (BJP and RSS) have no contribution in the freedom struggle. Where were they during that? They will end the ideology of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). BJP used to create communal disputes between Hindu and Muslim community."

"Bihar is a poor state where we have started 'Har Ghar Nal Ka Jal Yojana' but the Central government has not been connecting every village with roads. Connecting every village with roads was a project of Atal Bihari Vajpayee government and my party was part of it. Atal ji, (L.K.) Advani ji, Murli Manohar Joshi ji were listening to me but this government at the Centre is not," he added.