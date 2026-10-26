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Nitish kumar is gone, so is JDU
In Short
Says Singh after expulsion
Patna: Bihar MLA Anant Singh, after being expelled from the JD(U) for six years over alleged anti-party activities, has said that he has no regrets over the action and asserted that the party has no political future.
Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "I have no regrets. The public is like God, and whatever action they have taken, it was the right decision. I have no problem with it. The party belonged to Nitish Kumar, and he made the decisions himself.
What is left in the party now? Who contributed to it? The party has expelled me, but what have those people done? What will we do next?”
"Nitish Kumar is no longer there. The party belonged to him, and now that he is gone, the party is also finished. The JD(U) will face trouble in at least 10 seats. I do not know who ordered this action; perhaps those who have taken control of the party are responsible," he added.
Singh further mentioned, "I will make my own party. I will stay where I am; I never asked for a ticket. I believe the JD(U) has no future. It will become clear during the elections," Anant Singh said.
Reiterating his position on Nitish Kumar, Singh said, "I have no differences or disputes with Nitish Kumar. I will meet him again."
He further said, "I will never criticise Nitish Ji, whatever party I go to."
The JD(U) has expelled Mokama MLA Anant Singh and his wife, former MLA Neelam Devi, from the party for six years over alleged anti-party activities during the recent Bihar Legislative Council elections.
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