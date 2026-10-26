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Bhumana alleges protection to TDP leader due to proximity with Nara Lokesh

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Bhumana criticizes East CI Srinivasulu for failing to enforce election protocols, which strictly mandate surrender of all private licensed weapons during election

Bhumana Karunakar Reddy
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Bhumana Karunakar Reddy

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Tirupati: YSR Congress Party regional coordinator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has strongly criticized the police administration for the delay in arresting TDP leader Koduru Balasubrahmanyam, the prime accused in the recent Nandalur firing incident.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Bhumana questioned why the police have failed to seize the licensed firearm used during the crime even after four to five days.

He alleged that while minor arrests were made, the key conspirator continues to evade law enforcement. Bhumana targeted East CI Srinivasulu for gross negligence, pointing out that election protocol requires all private licensed weapons to be surrendered to police custody during the election period.

He questioned whether the main accused was receiving political protection due to his close relationship with Minister Nara Lokesh. Furthermore, he accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of turning a blind eye to violent acts committed by TDP leaders.

Rejecting claims of self-defense, Bhumana stated that video footage circulated nationwide clearly shows an intentional attempt to open fire on opposition leaders. He demanded that police immediately confiscate the weapon, arrest Balasubrahmanyam, and initiate strict legal and disciplinary action against negligent police personnel.

Vani Mallela
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Vani Mallela

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Vani Mallela is a Staff Reporter at The Hans India and an accomplished journalist and content creator from the erstwhile Chittoor district. With over 16 years of professional experience, she has built a strong reputation for covering crime, politics, and entertainment, delivering stories that are accurate, engaging, and impactful. She holds a postgraduate degree from Sri Venkateswara University and received professional journalism training at Rachana Journalism College, Hyderabad, with a focus on science and mass communication. Her expertise includes field reporting, investigative journalism, fact-checking, and source development, enabling her to produce balanced and credible reports under tight deadlines. Vani is recognised for her sharp news sense, concise writing style, and ability to uncover compelling human-interest stories that reflect the voices and concerns of local communities. Her extensive knowledge of the Tirupati region, coupled with her diverse family background and broad cultural exposure, brings depth, empathy, and context to her reporting. A dedicated journalist committed to ethical and responsible reporting, Vani continually enhances her knowledge by keeping abreast of current affairs through regular newspaper reading and extensive research. Her professionalism, accuracy, and passion for storytelling have made her a respected voice in regional journalism.

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Nandalur FiringBhumana ReddyYSRCPTDPAndhra Politics
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