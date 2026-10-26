Bhumana alleges protection to TDP leader due to proximity with Nara Lokesh

Tirupati: YSR Congress Party regional coordinator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has strongly criticized the police administration for the delay in arresting TDP leader Koduru Balasubrahmanyam, the prime accused in the recent Nandalur firing incident.

Addressing the media on Sunday, Bhumana questioned why the police have failed to seize the licensed firearm used during the crime even after four to five days.

He alleged that while minor arrests were made, the key conspirator continues to evade law enforcement. Bhumana targeted East CI Srinivasulu for gross negligence, pointing out that election protocol requires all private licensed weapons to be surrendered to police custody during the election period.

He questioned whether the main accused was receiving political protection due to his close relationship with Minister Nara Lokesh. Furthermore, he accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of turning a blind eye to violent acts committed by TDP leaders.

Rejecting claims of self-defense, Bhumana stated that video footage circulated nationwide clearly shows an intentional attempt to open fire on opposition leaders. He demanded that police immediately confiscate the weapon, arrest Balasubrahmanyam, and initiate strict legal and disciplinary action against negligent police personnel.