Nitish Kumar & Lalu Prasad Yadav both responsible for ‘Jungle Raj’ in Bihar: Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor launched a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar and Lalu Prasad Yadav, holding both leaders accountable for what he termed as the “Jungle Raj” in Bihar.

Speaking to journalists in Darbhanga, Kishor alleged that lawlessness continues in Bihar, though the form has changed. “During Lalu Prasad's rule, criminals ran the jungle raj. Today, under Nitish Kumar, the jungle raj is being run by bureaucrats. Earlier, criminals used to rob people at night. Now, under Nitish, officers loot people during the day using their pens,” Kishor said.

Prashant Kishor, known for his political strategies, has been actively touring Bihar’s villages for two years, strengthening his position to connect with people on the ground with an ambition to contest election in 2025.

His remarks indicate a shift towards aggressive politics, positioning Jansuraj as an alternative to both RJD and JD(U). Kishor's remarks come amid increasing criticism of Nitish Kumar’s governance, particularly regarding bureaucratic inefficiency and corruption.

Prashant Kishor stated that the people of Bihar have suffered under both regimes and now seeking a new political alternative.

Comparing the current governance with Lalu’s rule, Kishor said: "Earlier, criminals had no fear under Lalu’s rule. Today, officers act with the same impunity under Nitish Kumar."

He accused both RJD and JD(U) of exploiting Bihar’s people, without bringing real development. Kishor predicted a political shift, saying: "No matter what happens, Nitish Kumar will not become the Chief Minister again."

He claimed that Bihar is heading for change, and the leader of that change will emerge after elections in six months. With the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections approaching, such attacks could influence voter sentiment and shape the electoral landscape.

Prashant Kishor is trying to position himself as a key player in Bihar’s evolving politics despite his party performing miserably in the recently concluded Bihar by-poll of four seats including Belaganj, Imamganj, Tarari and Ramgarh.