Nitish reaches Delhi to meet opposition leaders, starts with Lalu Prasad

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who reached New Delhi on Tuesday to discuss the current political situation with opposition leaders, met RJD national President Lalu Prasad Yadav at the official residence of his daughter and Rajya Sabha member Misa Bharti.

JD-U national President Lalan Singh and Bihar Minister Sanjay Jha were also present at the meeting.

Nitish Kumar is on a three-day tour to New Delhi to meet opposition leaders of the country including Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, party President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders and prepare a plan for the Lok Sabha election.

After the formation of Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar, he had urged Congress top leadership to take initiative in this matter as quickly as possible.

Nitish Kumar himself claimed last week that he had a telephonic conversation with Kharge, who had reportedly invited Nitish Kumar for a meeting to discuss the future plan of action in Bihar.

Bihar is crucial for the Narendra Modi government as it has 40 Lok Sabha seats. As the BJP is not ruling in the state, it would not be easy for it to succeed here.

The Bihar Chief Minister had also said that he will go to Delhi after the state Assembly's Budget session, which concluded last week.

Nitish Kumar has been advocating opposition unity ever since he formed the government in Bihar with the Mahagathbandhan. During his visit to the national capital in September last year, he had met Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Arvind Kejriwal, D. Raja, Sitaram Yechuri and Akhilesh Yadav, a majority of whom he is likely to meet this time as well.