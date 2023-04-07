Nitish, Tejashwi inspect Patna Metro work

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, along with his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, conducted a surprise inspection of the Patna Metro project work at the Rajendra Nagar Moin-ul-Haq stadium on Friday.

Kumar instructed the officials to speed up the project, and especially asked them to focus on completing the underground projects as quickly as possible. Earlier, he had held a review meeting with the officers of Urban Development Department as well as with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

The contract for the construction has been given to the DMRC and it is funded by the Bihar government and Central government. The Bihar government also collaborated with the Japanese government for funds for this project.

During the inspection, the CM's Principal Secretary, Chief Secretary, City Commissioner, and the officials of DMRC were present.

The construction of Patna metro is underway at several places including at Patna bypass, Rajendra Nagar, Danapur, PMCH, Gandhi Maidan and some other places.