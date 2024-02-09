Live
- Child marriage bid foiled in Ranga Reddy
- Regularly monitoring compliances of intermediaries with new IT rules: MoS IT
- GITAM hosts auto expo at Pramana-2024
- Lucknow under AI-enabled camera surveillance now
- Ravindra Jadeja's father levels serious allegations against daughter-in-law; cricketer calls them 'baseless'
- Delhi HC directs preparation of fund estimate for hybrid hearing equipment in district courts
- Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam held in Hindupur municipality
- Startups returning to India despite hefty tax bill: India's appeal for startups despite tax challenges
- Haryana CM expresses gratitude to PM for Bharat Ratna to Charan Singh, Narasimha Rao, Swaminathan
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 series set to launch in India this month
Just In
Nitish's trusted associate Sanjay Jha to be named for RS MP
Sanjay Jha, trusted associate of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to be nominated by the JD-U as its candidate for the upcoming biennial polls for Rajya Sabha.
New Delhi: Sanjay Jha, trusted associate of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to be nominated by the JD-U as its candidate for the upcoming biennial polls for Rajya Sabha.
Jha is an MLC and had been Cabinet Minister for Water Resources in Nitish government, which went out after JD-U severed its ties with the RJD and aligned with the BJP to form a new government.
Jha is part of Nitish’s core strategy team and is apparent from the fact that he accompanied him in all opposition INDIA block meetings or any other important political meetings that were held in Patna or outside.
The move assumes special significance as it comes in immediate aftermath of Nitish’s realignment with the BJP. Since Vajpayee-Advani era when Arun Jaitley was in-charge of Bihar affairs, Jha rose in prominence as the person who would connect with Nitish and senior BJP leaders with equal ease and trust.
Jha’s prospective landing in Delhi as Rajya Sabha MP means that he would be acting as Nitish’s emissary in the National Capital when critical negotiations with senior BJP leaders would have to be held in the next few months and give a sense of stability to the alliance.