Nitish's trusted associate Sanjay Jha to be named for RS MP

New Delhi: Sanjay Jha, trusted associate of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to be nominated by the JD-U as its candidate for the upcoming biennial polls for Rajya Sabha.

Jha is an MLC and had been Cabinet Minister for Water Resources in Nitish government, which went out after JD-U severed its ties with the RJD and aligned with the BJP to form a new government.

Jha is part of Nitish’s core strategy team and is apparent from the fact that he accompanied him in all opposition INDIA block meetings or any other important political meetings that were held in Patna or outside.

The move assumes special significance as it comes in immediate aftermath of Nitish’s realignment with the BJP. Since Vajpayee-Advani era when Arun Jaitley was in-charge of Bihar affairs, Jha rose in prominence as the person who would connect with Nitish and senior BJP leaders with equal ease and trust.

Jha’s prospective landing in Delhi as Rajya Sabha MP means that he would be acting as Nitish’s emissary in the National Capital when critical negotiations with senior BJP leaders would have to be held in the next few months and give a sense of stability to the alliance.