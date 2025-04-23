‘No authority above Parliament’: Dhankhar takes aim at Supreme Court again

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has again questioned the remit of the Supreme Court within the framework of the government as laid out in the Constitution, declaring "Parliament (Legislative) is supreme" and that elected representatives (Members of Parliament) are the 'ultimate masters' of what the Constitution will be... there cannot be any authority above them".

"But that (the suspension of those rights) was done. It was held by the Supreme Court... as the sole arbiter of fundamental rights. It can suspend for as much time as it likes..." he said. "But a Prime Minister who imposed Emergency (referring to Mrs Gandhi) was held accountable in 1977 (the Congress, then in power, lost the general election).