No bail for Goa man accused of murdering Irish woman tourist

Panaji : A Goa court on Wednesday rejected a bail application filed by a man accused of murdering Irish tourist Danielle McLaughlin in 2017.

Vikat Bhagat, in his bail application, had sought bail, citing the extended duration of the trial on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has resulted in repeated delays in the trial.



"The Sessions Judge has rejected the bail application. We as a family, who had filed an intervention application, had firmly opposed bail being granted. The prosecution too opposed the application," Vikram Varma, counsel for the family of the slain Irish tourist, told reporters here.



Danielle, 28, was holidaying in the South Goa beach village of Palolem, when Bhagat, who had befriended her, allegedly stabbed her with a broken beer bottle.



According to police records, Bhagat was a history sheeter who had been previously arrested in connection with several crimes in the past.

