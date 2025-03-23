No discrimination, value-based families: RSS resolution for building harmonious Hindu society

Bengaluru: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has announced its resolve to build a harmonious and organised Hindu society for world peace and prosperity on the occasion of Sangh Centenary.

The resolve was made at the Akhil Bhartiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) held in Bengaluru.

RSS Sarkaryawah Dattatreya Hosabale released the resolution on Sunday while addressing the press conference on the third and final day of the ABPS meeting.

The resolution states, “Since time immemorial, Hindu society has been immersed in a very long and incredible journey for the objective of achieving human unity and universal wellbeing. With the blessings and efforts of Saints, Seers and great personalities, including glorious women, our rashtra has been able to keep marching ahead despite several upheavals.”

“In 1925, Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar initiated the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to eradicate the weaknesses that had crept into our nation’s life over the period of time and to take Bharat to the pinnacle of glory (Paramvaibhav) as an organised, virtuous and a powerful Rashtra. Sowing the seeds of Sangh's work, Doctor Hedgewar evolved a unique man-making (vyakti-nirman) methodology in the form of daily Shakha, which turned into selfless penance for rebuilding the nation in tune with our eternal traditional values and ethos. In his lifetime itself, this initiative had spread nationwide. The process of building contemporary time-consistent systems in various walks of national life, in the light of eternal philosophy started under the visionary leadership of the Second Sarsanghachalak Pujaniya Sri Guruji (Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar),” the resolution states.

“In this journey of hundred years, with the values imbued in daily shakha, Sangh has earned the unwavering trust and affection of Society. During this period, Sangh Swayamsevaks have strived to carry everyone along with the strength of love and affection, rising above honours and insults, likes and dislikes. On the occasion of the Sangh’s centenary year, it is our duty to remember the 'pujya' saints and the righteous people (sajjan shakti) in the society whose blessings and cooperation have been of great strength amidst all odds, the selfless Karyakartas who have devoted their lives and the Swayamsevak families who have been immersed in silent dedication,” mentions the statement.

“Bharat being an ancient culture with rich traditions has the experiential wisdom to create a harmonious world. Our thought protects the entire humanity from divisive and self-destructive tendencies and ensures peace and a sense of oneness among living and non-living beings,” the resolution states.

The Sangh believes that Hindu society will be able to fulfil its global responsibility effectively only on the basis of an organised and collective life, full of self-confidence founded on Dharma. "Therefore, we resolve to build a model society following harmonious practices rejecting all types of discriminations, promoting value-based families founded on eco-friendly lifestyle and creating a society fully immersed in selfhood and committed to civic duties," the resolution states.

This will enable us to construct a strong national life, materially prosperous and replete with spirituality, mitigating the challenges and solving all the problems of the society, the resolution says.

"The ABPS resolves to present a role model before the world of a harmonious and organised Bharat, taking entire society together under the leadership of righteous people," mentions the resolution.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday (March 21) inaugurated the three-day meeting of ABPS, Sangh's top decision-making body.