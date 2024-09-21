No expectations from new Delhi CM, says Cong leader ahead of Atishi's swearing in

New Delhi: Even as senior AAP leader Atishi is set to become the new Chief Minister of Delhi on Saturday evening, senior Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit strongly criticised the ruling party.

While speaking with IANS, Sandeep Dikshit said that there are no expectations from the new Chief Minister, and he does not believe that any improvements will be made in Delhi, which he referred to as a "broken city."

Dikshit further expressed his scepticism, saying, "We have no hope, and there will be no difference in the administration. The way things have been functioning in Delhi for the past 10 years will continue."

"They have already made it clear that Arvind Kejriwal will remain the de facto Chief Minister. While granting conditional bail, the court had said that the former Delhi Chief Minister can't take any significant action, file cases, nor directly communicate with officials. It seems the court might have had concerns that if Kejriwal continued in office, he could tamper with files, destroy evidence, or engage in other wrongful activities," he added.

Dikshit claimed that while a new CM is being appointed in the national Capital, it is just a formality.

"The party has chosen someone they deemed suitable for the role. Typically, when a party leader becomes the CM of a state, there is some hope for change. However, in this case, there are no expectations, and I don’t think there will be any improvement in Delhi, which is becoming a deteriorating city," he said.

Today marks the beginning of a new political chapter for Atishi, a leader from the AAP and the designated Chief Minister of Delhi.

She will take the oath as the Chief Minister at a ceremony held at Raj Niwas at 4:30 P.M. on Saturday.

Along with her, five Cabinet ministers will also be sworn in.

Atishi will become the third woman Chief Minister of Delhi after the BJP's Sushma Swaraj and the Congress' Sheila Dikshit.



