Apple Pay Now Available for Game Purchases on PS5

PlayStation 5 users now have a new, seamless way to pay for games — Apple Payis officially available on the console's checkout screen. Previously limited toweb browsers and mobile apps, Apple Pay now joins existing on-console paymentoptions like credit/debit cards and PayPal.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, PS5 owners may start noticingApple Pay as a selectable method during checkout. The feature uses Apple’s QRcode-style payment system introduced with iOS 18. Once a user selects Apple Payon their PS5, a QR code appears on the TV screen. Scanning it with an iPhoneinstantly creates a secure Apple Pay checkout page, where the purchase can becompleted in moments.

The PlayStation support page outlines regional availability, with thefeature confirmed to work in the United States. Notably, users with an AppleCard can also earn 2% Daily Cash back on their purchases, making the optioneven more appealing.

"9to5Mac also says Apple Pay may come to PS4 consoles as well after afuture software update," offering potential future convenience for usersof Sony’s last-generation console. This integration adds ease and enhances security and speed fordigital purchases on the PS5.