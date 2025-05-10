All set for Intermediate advanced supplementary exams

Tirupati / Chittoor: All necessary arrangements have been completed for the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations scheduled to be held from May 12 to May 20, 2025, announced Revenue Officers G Narasimhulu of Tirupati district and K Mohan Kumar of Chittoor district.

The officers conducted review meetings with concerned officials in their respective districts to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations. The first-year exams will be held from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm, while the second-year exams will take place from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

In Tirupati district, a total of 64 examination centres have been set up, and 30,182 students are expected to appear. Three Deputy Tahsildars will be deployed as Flying Squad Officers to monitor the examination process. In Chittoor district, 15,377 students will appear for the exams across 35 centres.

Officials emphasised that mobile phones, electronic gadgets, smartwatches, and wireless headsets are strictly prohibited inside the examination centres. Measures for security, uninterrupted electricity, RTC bus facilities, and emergency medical services will be in place. Medical staff will be stationed at key locations, and clean drinking water and proper toilet facilities will be ensured.

Officials have also instructed APSRTC to arrange timely transport for students to reach their centres without delay. The review meetings were attended by the Regional Inspection Officers GV Prabhakar Reddy of Tirupati and Srinivasulu of Chittoor district along with other departmental officials.