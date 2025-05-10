Nikita Dutta fixes her day with ‘face icing and back hair flipping’

Actress Nikita Dutta has shared her unique and refreshing morning routine, revealing how she begins her day with a combination of “face icing” and “back hair flipping.”

Her fun and rejuvenating ritual offered a glimpse into her self-care habits that keep her energized for the day ahead. On Friday, the ‘Kabir Singh’ actress took to Instagram and shared a video where she is seen enjoying a relaxing face icing session. The video also features Nikita getting her hairdo done. Sharing the video, she wrote in the caption, “Because sometimes face icing and back hair flipping can fix your day.”

Wrapped in a towel, Nikita Dutta is seen freshening up her face and setting her hair — it looks like she’s getting ready for the day ahead. Notably, she also added the trending audio, “Oh, I wasn’t sad, I just needed…” to the video, giving it a relatable and lighthearted touch.

Meanwhile, ‘The Big Bull’ actress recently made headlines with a surprising confession about her past ambitions. Speaking at a recent event, the actress revealed that before entering the entertainment industry, she had once aspired to appear for the UPSC exams and pursue a career in the civil services. Long before fame found her, Nikita had envisioned a future as a civil servant — a goal that reflected the disciplined values instilled in her during her formative years. “I come from an Army family—everyone around me has served in the forces in some capacity. Naturally, growing up in that disciplined environment, I too was inclined towards a structured path. At one point, I even wanted to appear for the UPSC exams and pursue civil services. For someone like me, who has now chosen acting as a profession, the shift feels huge.”

Work-wise, Nikita Dutta was last seen in the high-stakes action thriller “Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins,” a gripping crime drama helmed by directors Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal. The film, which debuted on Netflix on April 25, 2025, featured an ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Kunal Kapoor.