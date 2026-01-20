No Migration from UP Now, It’s the Era of Reverse Migration

Lucknow, January 19 - Uttar Pradesh, which was once counted among states from where people migrated for employment, is today presenting a new model of employment generation, industrial development and social security under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In the past nearly nine years, the impact of Yogi government's policies is now clearly visible on the ground. Where earlier youth and workers were forced to leave the state for employment, now sufficient opportunities are available near their homes for them. There is no compulsion now to leave the state for employment, education, health and security. Youth and workers who had gone out of the state earlier are also returning now. The place of migration has been taken by 'reverse migration', which is writing a new story of development, self-reliance and inclusive prosperity in the state.

During Yogi government's tenure, large-scale employment has been generated through industrial investment, MSME expansion, employment fairs and skill development schemes. There has been a historic decline in unemployment rate and lakhs of youth have got employment in government and private sectors. More than 53 thousand skilled workers have been registered on Seva Mitra portal operated by Employment Department, who are being directly linked to employment.

Through Invest UP, single window system, transparent processes and 'ease of doing business' reforms have increased investors' confidence. Expressway network, airports, industrial corridors, defense corridor, medical colleges and logistics hubs like infrastructure projects have brought industries to districts. Uttar Pradesh is included among the top states in the country in terms of employment and factory units, due to which permanent jobs have been created at local level. Currently, more than 30 thousand factories are operating in the state, whose number was not even half till 2017. In the past nearly nine years, the number of employment opportunities in their home districts for youth, workers and women has increased manifold.

Yogi government has not only given employment, but also prioritized the security, education and future of workers and their families. Atal Residential Schools are being operated in every division for children of registered workers and children who became orphans during Covid period. Each school provides residential education to 100 boys-girls.

Government has prepared strong security shield for workers. On death at workplace ₹5 lakh, on permanent disability ₹3 lakh, on partial disability ₹2 lakh, on death due to accident of registered worker ₹5 lakh, on general death ₹2 lakh, ₹25,000 funeral assistance and on accident/death of unregistered worker ₹1.25 lakh assistance is provided. These provisions have largely eliminated the insecurity of workers.

Lakhs of beneficiaries are included in Pradhan Mantri Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Matritva, Shishu evam Balika Madad Yojana and Construction Worker Death and Disability Assistance Yojana. Under Kanya Vivah Sahayta Yojana, assistance of ₹55,000 to ₹61,000 is being given for marriage of two girls. Due to this security, the sentiment of employment near home has gained strength among youth. More than 9.52 crore bank accounts have also been opened in the state under Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. Under Construction Worker Serious Illness Assistance Scheme, 100 percent reimbursement of treatment expenses is being done in government hospitals. This has reduced the financial burden on worker families and they are getting better health facilities in Uttar Pradesh itself.