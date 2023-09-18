No need to apply for birth certificates in UP

New Delhi: Newborns at government health facilities of Uttar Pradesh will now be issued birth registration certificates immediately after delivery without the parents having to apply for the same. For this, the Uttar Pradesh government has integrated its Maa Navjaat Tracking app (MaNTrA) with the birth registration system as part of its efforts to provide ‘ease of living’ to the citizens using digital technology.

The Directorate of Census Operations, Lucknow, has partnered with the Uttar Pradesh National Health Mission (NHM-UP), UNICEF and the Office of the Registrar General of India, Delhi, to facilitate generation of automatic birth registration certificates at government facilities, said Partha Sarthi Sensharma, the principal secretary in the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department of the state government. In doing so, Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to implement suo motu birth registration for government health institutions (verifiable through the CRS portal), he told PTI. Explaining the procedure, Sensharma said the Civil Registration System (Office of Registrar General, India) application programming interface pulls data for 17 fields from the Maa Navjaat Tracking app (MaNTrA) managed by NHM-UP. The data is then configured into a birth certificate to be digitally signed by the hospital registrar, Sensharma said.