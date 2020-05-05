No new corona cases for 2nd straight day in Kerala

Kochi: For the second consecutive day, no new Covid-19 cases were reported in Kerala while 34 people are under currently treatment after 61 were discharged, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday.



He said so far 499 people have been infected with the coronavirus, which has claimed three lives, including that of a four-month baby girl from Malappuram. Over 80 Keralites have lost their lives due to the disease in various countries while reports from other states also show that Malayalees have been badly affected due to the virus, which was "painful", Vijayan said. Over one lakh Keralites have registered via NORKA (Non-resident Keralites Affairs) portal for returning to the state.

He said 28,000 have applied for pass and 5,470 passes have been distributed till 4 pm.