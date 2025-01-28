No one will be allowed to break communal harmony of Punjab

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has strongly condemned the desecration of Ambedkar’s statue in Amritsar and has assured strong action against the guilty.

In a post on X on Monday, CM Mann said that no one will be spared and strong ac-tion will be taken.

A man on January 26 evening vandalised the statue on Heritage Street near the Gold-en Temple complex. He was arrested soon after a video went viral.

According to the police, the accused, Akashdeep Singh, belongs to the Scheduled Caste community. The accused used a hammer to deface the statue and burnt the stone-carved Constitution book in front of the statue by lighting inflammable material on it. He used a ladder to reach the statue’s top.

The police said the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained. Amritsar Po-lice Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a first information report (FIR) has been registered and the accused was arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

CM Mann in his post said that no one will be allowed to break the brotherhood and unity of Punjab.

He wrote on X (in Punbaji), “The incident of breaking the statue of Baba Sahib Bhim Rao Ambedkar Ji at Heritage Street in Sri Amritsar Sahib is highly condemnable and no one will be spared for this incident. Whoever is responsible for the incident, will be punished severely. No one will be allowed to break the communal harmony of Punjab. Instructions have been issued to the administration to investigate this and take strict action against the culprits...”

On Monday, the members of Dalit bodies made a call for Amritsar shutdown to pro-test the vandalising of the iconic statue of B.R. Ambedkar on the evening of Republic Day. They have demanded strict action against the accused, who was arrested by the police.

Appealing people to maintain calm, Shiromani Akal Dal Member of Parliament Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the attempt to vandalise the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar at Heritage Street in Amritsar is deplorable and part of a conspiracy to di-vide “our society and cause disturbance in Punjab. Such acts should be dealt with sternly. I appeal to Punjabis to maintain calm”.

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Akali leader Sukhbir Badal said, “Strongly con-demn the attempt to desecrate the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar ji’s statue at the Herit-age Street in Sri Amritsar Sahib on Republic Day. This heinous act has hurt the sen-timents of millions. I demand stern action against the culprit and a thorough inquiry to unravel the conspiracy behind this shameful incident. Let’s stand united against such vile attempts to create divisions in our society.”

Responding to the incident, Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said, “This act is an at-tack on the values of our Constitution and equality. The accused has been arrested, and the Punjab government will ensure strict action against him.”

Local Member of Parliament and Congress leader Gurjeet Singh Aujla urged the government and the administration to take swift action against the miscreants. “His (Ambedkar’s) legacy is the foundation of our democracy and it is our duty to protect and honour it.”