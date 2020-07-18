No plans of lockdown, curbs only in containment zones: West Bengal government

Kolkata: The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government said on Saturday that it has no plans to impose an immediate lockdown across the state to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have no plans of introducing lockdown in Bengal as of now. Only in the containment zones there will be a strict lockdown," state Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha told a press conference here.

Sinha said the situation is still under control and the health department is working relentlessly to provide treatment to Covid patients across the state.

"We are capable of dealing with the situation. I urge people not to panic. The situation is quite under control. There will be restrictions only in the containment zones," Sinha said.

The Chief Secretary said that people must maintain social-distancing guidelines and wear masks whenever they step out in public.

"Covid-19 figures will increase as we have stepped up testing as per the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines. But there is no reason to panic," he added.