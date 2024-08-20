No talk yet with Champai: BJP

Ranchi : Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi on Monday said that no talk was held yet with Champai Soren regarding his joining the saffron party. Marandi said that Champai is a seasoned politician and he would himself decide his own path.

Amid speculation about a potential switch to the BJP, Champai reached Delhi on Sunday afternoon. Later in a social media post, Champai Soren said that he experienced “bitter humiliation” as chief minister, which compelled him to seek an alternative path. “No talk was held yet with Champai Soren. He is a seasoned politician and has been part of the separate Jharkhand movement. He will himself decide his own path,” Marandi said. Mentioning Champai’s post, he said, “It indicates that he was deeply hurt. He felt humiliated the way he was removed from the CM’s post.” Champai highlighted in the post that he had been asked to resign during the meeting of party legislators on July 3. He was taken aback, as his self-respect was hurt. The ex-CM said he had announced in the meeting, “a new chapter in my life is going to begin from today”. He further said he had three options. First to retire from politics, second to float a separate outfit, and third, if find any ally, to carry forward with them. “From that day until now, and through the upcoming Jharkhand Assembly elections, all options are open for me in this journey,” Champai said.