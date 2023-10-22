North Eastern Monsoon 2023 bountiful this time -IMD

As the North-Eastern monsoons approach, the hopes of millions residing in Tamil Nadu are not only raised by the promise of much-needed rainfall but also by the potential resolution of the longstanding Cauvery river water sharing dispute with neighbouring Karnataka. The quantum of rains during this crucial period could hold the key to ending a decades-old struggle for water resources. India Meterological Department prediction for Tamil Nadu states that the rains will be heavy and bountiful.



Statistical data on rainfall patterns in Tamil Nadu reveals a significant seasonal dependency, with the North-Eastern monsoons being a primary source of water replenishment. On average, Tamil Nadu receives approximately 40% of its annual rainfall during these monsoons, making it a pivotal period for the state's water resources.

In recent years, the significance of these rains has grown as Tamil Nadu grapples with severe water scarcity and recurring droughts. The situation has been further compounded by the contentious water-sharing arrangement with Karnataka. The Cauvery river, which flows through both states, has been the epicentre of this dispute.

Administrators in Tamil Nadu do not agree with this condition. The state does not have problems for the Samba Crop (Rabi), but the problem is with only Kuruvai crop (Khariff), We do not get rain during the South Westerly Monsoon due to geographical reasons. It is the Cauvery river water that feeds our Kuruvai crop, which is why Tamil Nadu wants Cauvery water. Whether Tamil Nadu gets the North Easterly monsoon or not, it should have bearing on Cauvery river water sharing. 30 percent of the land in Tamil Nadu is dry during the Kuruvai season. Tamil Nadu has only Tamraparni in the southernmost part of the state, which is perennial and is the only river that takes birth in Tamil Nadu and terminates in Tamil Nadu.

This year, IMD predict a crucial boost in rainfall for Tamil Nadu during the North-Eastern monsoons. Statistical models indicate that the state could receive up to 30% more rainfall than the previous year. Such a meteorological blessing has raised the optimism that Tamil Nadu's water reservoirs will be replenished to a level where it can address not only the immediate needs of its residents but also negotiate a more balanced solution with Karnataka.

With approximately 50% of the Cauvery's water originating from Karnataka and the remaining 50% from Tamil Nadu, the river's waters have been a bone of contention for decades. The quantum of rainfall in Tamil Nadu during the North-Eastern monsoons could potentially tip the scales in favour of a more equitable agreement. A substantial increase in water availability could alleviate the pressure on both states and foster cooperation instead of conflict.

The Tamil Nadu government, aware of the stakes involved, has been investing heavily in rainwater harvesting projects and reservoir management. This proactive approach is aimed at not only securing water resources for its residents but also at facilitating constructive negotiations with Karnataka.

The Tamil Nadu farmers associations have already appealed to the minor irrigation ministry to make the best use of the North Easterly monsoon waters by storing them in canals as well. Tamil Nadu has effectively created water augmentation infrastructure in the last fifty years or so, which the farmer organisations want the government to make best use of.

As the North-Eastern monsoons approach, all eyes are on the quantity of rain that Tamil Nadu is poised to receive. This annual deluge offers a glimmer of hope for the resolution of the Cauvery River water sharing issue, paving the way for a more harmonious coexistence between two neighbouring states that have long grappled with water-related conflicts.