Not In Favour Of Lifting Lockdown In Madhya Pradesh: Shivraj Chouhan To PM

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he was not in favour of the withdrawal of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown, which ends on April 14, in his state.

Mr Chouhan shared his views on the continuation of the restrictions during PM's meeting with chief ministers which was conducted through a video conference.

"Today we are not in favour of the removal of lockdown. It should not be removed now. Life of the people is more important and to save it the lockdown is necessary," Mr Chouhan's spokesperson quoted the Chief Minister as telling PM Modi.

Madhya Pradesh reported 470 COVID-19 cases till Friday night and 40 deaths.