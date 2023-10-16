Not only PM Modi, but all 25 BJP MPs betrayed people of Rajasthan: Kharge

Jaipur: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday fiercely attacked the Modi government on the issue of ERCP in Baran district of Rajasthan saying that it is written in the ‘red diary’ that Congress will form the government in Rajasthan.

In a public meeting organiaed under the ERCP public awareness campaign, Kharge said that: “Public elected BJP MPs and sent them to Parliament, but these BJP MPs could neither provide money for irrigation schemes nor water to Rajasthan. Not only PM Modi, but all the 25 BJP MPs have betrayed the people of Rajasthan.”

The Congress President also praised the public welfare schemes of the Congress government of Rajasthan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Congress Organization General Secretary K.C Venugopal, State Congress in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, State President Govind Singh Dotasara, Assembly Speaker C.P Joshi and many senior Congress leaders were also present.

Kharge said that in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised that he will give money for the irrigation scheme, but till date there is no trace of it.

“The Congress government of Rajasthan itself is taking this project forward by spending Rs 25,000 crore. But the Modi government did not give money for this. There is a water problem in Rajasthan, but the Modi government does not help even in such schemes. BJP has 25 MPs from Rajasthan and many union ministers in the Modi government. The MPs whom the public elected and sent to parliament can neither provide money nor water to Rajasthan.”

Kharge said that the Central government is not even giving MNREGA money to the states. “The Congress government has taken Rajasthan forward in terms of economic, social, education and health. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken many steps for the poor. All this has been done for the public,” he said.

He said that the Congress government of Rajasthan waived off loans worth Rs 16 thousand crores of 21 lakh farmers.

“The Congress government gave the right to health. Many people in Rajasthan had difficulty in getting treatment due to lack of money. The Congress government brought Chiranjeevi Yojana for them, under which treatment up to Rs 25 lakh is free,” he said.

He said that the Congress government launched Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme and gave relief in electricity bills. “Also a cylinder is given for Rs 500,” he said.

Kharge said that the Rajasthan government gave guarantees and fulfilled them.

“Prime Minister Modi had promised that he would provide two crore jobs every year and Rs 15 lakh, but did not give anything. PM Modi did not keep his word, but Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot fulfilled all his promises,” he said.

He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned ‘red diary’ in Rajasthan. “It is written in red diary that Congress is going to come back to power in Rajasthan in the coming elections,” he said.

Kharge said that caste census should be conducted. “If there is a caste census then the OBC category will get its rights,” he said.

Kharge said that the public is saying that the Congress government should come back again in Rajasthan. “Therefore, Congress leaders and workers will have to campaign door-to-door. Because when the Congress government comes back in Rajasthan, then in 2024 there will be Congress government at the Center too,” the Congress President said.