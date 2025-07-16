Not the time for cheap politics: Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of indulging in “cheap politics” over the death of the college student in Balasore district.

Pradhan claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have always taken concrete steps for women’s safety and justice, while the Congress has consistently sought opportunities in every tragedy. The statement came after Rahul said the country was seeking answers and not the Prime Minister’s “silence” over the incident. “The cheap politics played by Rahul Gandhi and Congress on the tragic incident involving Odisha’s daughter is extremely unfortunate. Turning a serious and sensitive matter into a political weapon reflects @RahulGandhi’s petty mindset,” Pradhan posted on X.

“The incident in Odisha has shaken the entire nation, but Congress has seized this opportunity to bake its political bread,” he said. Pradhan said the BJP government in Odisha stands with the victim’s family, and the strictest action will be taken against the culprits.

“However, this is not the time for cheap politics but for ensuring justice for the victim’s family.

Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the victim’s family for his irresponsible statement,”he said.