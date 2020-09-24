Nuclear scientist Sekhar Basu dies of Coronavirus
Veteran atomic scientist and former chairman of Atomic Energy Commission Dr Sekhar Basu succumbed to COVID-19 early on Thursday at a private hospital here, a health department official said. He was 68.
"Dr Basu was suffering from COVID-19 and other kidney ailments. He died at 4.50 am," the official told PTI.
A mechanical engineer, Dr Basu is revered for his contributions to the country's atomic energy programme. He was awarded Padma Shri in 2014.
He had also pioneered the highly complex reactor for India's first nuclear-powered submarine INS Arihant.
