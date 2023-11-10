  • Menu
Odd-even scheme postponed, situation to be analysed after Diwali: Delhi Minister

Air Pollution
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai(File Photo)

New Delhi: With the air quality improving in the national capital, the Delhi government has decided to postpone the vehicle rationing scheme of odd-even from November 13 to 20.

The decision was announced on Friday by Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Speaking to the media here, Rai said, “The way in which the weather has changed now due to rain in the national capital and the wind speed has also altered, which earlier was not the case and pollution level was going up. Some improvements have been witnessed now.

“The pollution level, which had reached 'severe plus' in the last few days, has since last night improved after the rain. And the air quality which was earlier 450+ has come down to 300. Thus the government has decided that the decision of the odd-even scheme from November 13 to 20 has been postponed."

He said that the situation of pollution will be analysed after Diwali, and if the case demands then the government will decide on the scheme.

The Delhi government had earlier announced to implement the vehicle rationing scheme of odd-even from November 13 to 20 to control the air pollution.

