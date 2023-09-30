Odisha braces for heavy rainfall

With the IMD forecasting heavy rainfall across Odisha from Saturday following the formation of a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal, the State government has braced itself for tackling any situation arising out of it.



The low pressure area now lies over northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal and is likely to become well marked and move northwestwards towards north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours, the Met department said. The heavy rainfall due to it across Odisha from Saturday may cause inundation of low-lying areas, flash flood and landslide in some places, it said.

"Under the influence of Thursday's cyclonic circulation over Myanmar and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area was formed on Friday morning over north-east and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It now persists over the same region. The system is likely to become a well-marked low pressure area and move northwestwards towards north Odisha and adjoining West Bengal coasts during the next 48 hours," the IMD said.

State Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), in a letter to the district collectors, asked the administration to gear up to tackle the low pressure-induced rainfall. "Heavy to very heavy rainfall may be reported immediately to the SRC office and report submitted on any damage if it occurred due to thunderstorm, whirlwind, hailstorm, lightning immediately for the information of the government," the SRC said in the letter to district collectors.

Apart from warning water logging in low-lying areas and underpass roads, the Met office predicted inundation of agricultural fields, occasional reduction of visibility causing traffic congestion in urban areas and damage to kutcha roads and houses during the intense spells of rain. It also warned of possible landslides in hilly areas of the State during the four-day of intense rainfall from September 30 to October 3. It advised farmers to postpone fertiliser and chemicals application in agricultural fields and keep their livestock in safe places.

Meanwhile, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said during the last 24 hours, the State recorded an average of 3.3 mm rainfall with maximum of 59 mm downpour at Lamtaput in Koraput district. Gumma in Gajapati district recorded 55 mm rainfall during the period and Korukunda in Malkangiri district reported 50 mm rainfall.