Odisha CM, Governor greet PM Modi on his 74th birthday

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and other senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday.

“Hon'ble Governor, @dasraghubar, has sent his best wishes to Hon’ble PM, Shri @narendramodiji on the occasion of his birthday. Our nation will achieve new heights of development and progress under the visionary leadership of the Hon'ble PM. #ViksitBharat,” wrote Governor Das on his official X handle.

Similarly, CM Majhi on his social media handle also greeted the PM on his birthday.

“I join the people of Odisha in extending warm greetings to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji on your birthday. Under your unparalleled leadership, the nation is moving on a high-growth trajectory towards a Viksit Bharat. I wish you a long and healthy life in service to the Nation. The sisters of Odisha eagerly await your visit for the launch of ‘SUBHADRA,’ a flagship scheme of the State Government aimed at the economic empowerment of women,” greeted CM Majhi.

PM Modi arrived in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday morning on a one-day visit to the state. He will launch the Subhadra scheme during a grand programme at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.

Besides, PM Modi will also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects during the grand programme at Janata Maidan. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for various Railway projects worth Rs 2871 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of National Highway projects worth more than Rs 1,000 crore, an official said.

During the programme at Janata Maidan, PM Modi will distribute sanction letters to 10 lakh beneficiaries of various states, and digitally transfer the first instalment of Rs 3,180 crore directly to the bank account of the PMAY-G beneficiaries in 14 states. He will also participate in the Griha Pravesh celebrations of 26 lakh beneficiaries of PMAY (Gramin and Urban) from across the country through virtual mode.

The ‘Awas + 2024’ app will also be unveiled by the Prime Minister during the programme on Tuesday.