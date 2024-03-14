Odisha CM launches 'Online Incentive Management System' for IT & Electronics Industries

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday launched the Online Incentive Management System (OIMS) developed by Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC).

The Chief Minister's Office in a statement said that this online incentive management system portal facilitates submission of applications by entrepreneurs to get their incentives sanctioned under Odisha's IT, Electronics, Data Centre, BPO and Semiconductor Manufacturing and Fabless Policies.

Expressing happiness over this online system, CM Patnaik said that this is perhaps the first time any state in the country has created a platform for incentive management for IT/ Electronics Industries in a faceless manner through an online platform.

"This system will make it easier for companies to avail incentives under various policies of the Electronics and IT Department. These initiatives are not just about technology; they are about making governance more accessible, transparent, and user-friendly for everyone," noted Patnaik.

The OIMS system will provide multiple advantages over physical application submission, such as easy submission of application and uploading of documents, single window portal facility, error-checks for applications, and message alerts.

It also relies on a series of security procedures to prevent any unauthorised access.

With the help of this online portal, a company will be able to submit its application any day during the week, 24 hours a day.

The online portal facilitates real-time tracking of application status and notifies the applicants with e-mail / SMS on submission of the application as well as at various levels of processing.

The state Electronics & Information Technology Department, in collaboration with NASSCOM and other industry bodies, is planning to conduct hands-on training programmes for IT/ ITeS/ Electronics establishments on the usage of this online portal.

On the occasion, CM Patnaik also inaugurated the New District Websites which have been developed under the robust -- Standardized Website Framework (SWF). Currently, all 30 district portals have been developed within this framework, aiming to present a unified face of Odisha and deliver an integrated web experience for citizens across all government websites.

"The new websites are extremely user-friendly for all demographic segments of society. These initiatives are going to strengthen our resolve for more transparency and efficiency and will act as true models of 5T governance which has set a new benchmark in the nation," CM Patnaik added.

The SWF functions as a dynamic Content Management System (CMS), empowering authorised users to independently manage their content.

Information published on existing websites is bilingual, available both in English and Odia.