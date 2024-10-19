Odisha emerging as key player in chemicals sector: CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the State is emerging as a key player in the chemicals and petrochemicals sector, supported by increasing demand from core industries like steel and aluminum.

Addressing the ‘India Chem 2024’ in Mumbai, Majhi said the PCPIR (Petroleum, Chemicals & Petrochemical Investment Regions), Paradeep, is driving Odisha’s ambitions in this sector.

Strategically located near the Paradeep Port, the industrial hub integrates a robust supply chain, connecting industries to global markets, he said. The Chief Minister said the chemicals and petrochemicals sector in Odisha is ready for exponential growth. “At the same time, we are diversifying into further high-potential areas,” he said.

The eastern State is also actively promoting investments in technical textiles and recycling of by-products, plastics and packaging, and specialty chemicals, which are seeing increased demand from domestic and international markets, the Chief Minister said.

Majhi said these opportunities are backed by Odisha’s “rich natural resources, extensive connectivity, and robust industrial ecosystem”, making it an attractive destination for new investments.

“As global demand for chemicals continues to rise, Odisha is well-positioned to play a key role in meeting this demand, not just for India, but for the world. I invite you all to explore the opportunities that Odisha offers and become a part of our growth story. Together, we can unlock new possibilities and contribute to the shared vision of a Viksit Odisha,” he said.

The State has also been promoting pharma chemicals, “a growing area of focus that has tremendous potential for expansion”, anode and cathode chemicals for the expanding battery and electric vehicles markets, and green fuel production to support the global shift towards cleaner energy, the Chief Minister said.

Odisha’s strategic location on the east coast of India, coupled with the availability of skilled labour and industrial infrastructure, gives it an edge, Majhi said at the two-day biennial exhibition and conference.