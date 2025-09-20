Odisha EOW arrests BJD leader in Rs 12.42 crore fraud case

Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Odisha Police on Saturday arrested a Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader on charges of duping a person of Rs 12.42 crore on the pretext of investing in the real estate business and purchasing land in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

The accused was identified as Dillip Kumar Nayak of Jhanjiri Mangala under the jurisdiction of Badambadi police station in Cuttack.

Dilip had contested the last Assembly elections in 2024 from the Nimapara constituency as a BJD candidate against Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida.

As per the case details, the complainant, Bijay Kumar Rout, a resident of the Ranihat Malisahi area in Cuttack, had initially lodged a complaint at the Badambadi Police Station.

The case was later taken over by the EOW, which registered a formal case in this regard on September 19.

Bijay alleged that the accused, Dillip, cheated him by inducing him to enter into a joint real estate business and to invest in land purchases through him.

The EOW, during investigation, found that between the years 2015 and 2017, the accused Dillip Nayak had taken Rs 3 Crore from the complainant Bijay Nayak on different dates on the pretext of investment in the real estate business.

According to the press statement released by the EOW, during the year 2018, the accused again took Rs 4 crore from the victim to provide a landed plot at Bajrakabati in Cuttack city.

However, Dillip "failed" to give the complainant the plot as promised.

He again induced the informant to give a better land at Patia and fraudulently again took Rs 3.42 crore as the additional cost of the land.

Besides, the accused took Rs 3 crore from the informant, including Rs 1 crore from his wife, to form a company.

The EOW sources also revealed that, except for the return of Rs 1 crore, the accused did not repay the remaining amount to the informant.

Besides, in 2021, the accused allegedly induced the informant to invest Rs 3.5 crore for the purchase of 5 acres of land at Trisulia in Cuttack.

However, he deceitfully registered himself as a joint owner of the property and, more disturbingly, later sold 2.5 acres of the land clandestinely without informing Bijay.

The sleuths during the search at the accused's house also seized several incriminating documents like sale deeds, Power of Attorney, agreement to sale, in the name of different persons, bank accounts, etc.



