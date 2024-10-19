Odisha forms task force to implement NEP-2020

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has reconstituted the task force to implement the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

A notification issued by the School and Mass Education department (S&ME) on Thursday said, “… after careful consideration, the government have been pleased to reconstitute the task force under the Chairmanship of DC-cum-ACS to suggest the measures to be taken up for implementation of NEP-2020 in the State of Odisha.”

The State’s Development Commissioner (DC)-cum-Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) will serve as the chairperson of the task force, which will include 13 ex officio members and expert members as special invitees from organisations such as UNICEF, Central Square Foundation (CSF), AKSHARA Foundation, Language Learning Foundation (LLF), PRATHAM and a nominee from the Higher Education department.

The Additional Secretary of the S&ME department will be member convenor of the task force.

Principal secretaries of School and Mass Education department, ST and SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare department, Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department, Finance department, Women and Child Development department, Skill Development and Technical Education department, Sports and Youth Services department and some other officials have been included in the Task Force.

The notification further said six thematic subcommittees have also been reconstituted to deal with different components of NEP-2020 with representatives from other departments and directorates functioning under the S&ME department and experts in education as special invitees. It also said the chairperson may invite other experts or relevant persons to participate in any particular meeting of the committee or sub-committee for discussion on any specific issues for the smooth implementation of NEP-2020.

Earlier in October 2020, the State government had formed a task force and six sub-committees to study the NEP-2020 and submit its recommendations to the Centre.