Odisha govt asks docs to write prescription, post mortem report in proper handwriting

Bhubaneswar: Following the directions of the Orissa High Court, the state government has issued an order instructing all the doctors of private as well as government hospitals to write prescriptions or medico legal documents in proper legible handwriting or typed format.

“All Registered Medical Practitioners / Medical Officers of Govt. Peripheral health care facilities/ Medical College Hospitals, Private Clinics and Pvt. Medical Colleges are to write prescription in proper legible handwriting or in typed form as per guideline of NMC(Chapter 2-4B / Notification No 12013 Dt.23.05.2022),” said order issued by the Chief Secretary.

The medical professionals have also been instructed to write the post mortem reports either in capital letters or in good handwriting.

“The medico legal reports & post-mortem reports are to be written either in capital letter or in a typed form or in good legible handwriting to ensure appreciation of evidence in the judicial system and to be uploaded in MLOS,” the order further reads.

Earlier, the high court while disposing off a writ petition filed by one Rasa Rasananda Bhoi Vrs. State of Odisha & Others, in its order on January 4 has directed the Chief Secretary to issue direction to all the doctors of the State to write the post-mortem report and prescription in capital letter or in legible handwriting.

“In many cases, the casual approach of most of the doctors while writing the post- mortem report is affecting the comprehension medico-legal documents badly and the judicial system finds it very difficult to read those letters and come to a definite conclusion,” the court observed in its order.

The court also remarked that the tendency of writing prescriptions and medical reports in zig-zag handwriting, which cannot be read by any common man or by judicial officers, has become a fashion among the doctors of the State.

It also noted that the medical prescription and medico-legal documents are written in bad handwriting which affects the quality of appreciation of evidence in the judicial system.

“In such view of the matter, the Chief Secretary of the State is directed to issue a circular to all the Medical Centres, Private Clinics and Medical Colleges and Hospitals directing them to write in proper handwriting or in a type of form when they are prescribing medicine or writing some medico-legal reports,” ordered the court.