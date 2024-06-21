Live
Just In
Odisha govt extends sponsorship deal with Hockey India till 2036
The newly-elected BJP government in Odisha will extend its sponsorship deal with Hockey India for another three years until 2036.
Bhubaneswar: The newly-elected BJP government in Odisha will extend its sponsorship deal with Hockey India for another three years until 2036. The year 2036 holds special significance for Odisha as it marks the centenary of its establishment as an independent State in 1936.
This partnership was solidified at a high-level meeting attended by Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Minister of State for Sports and Youth Services Suryabanshi Suraj, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey, secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh, Chief Secretary and Chief Development Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena and Commissioner-cum-Secretary R Vineel Krishna.
Odisha government has been sponsoring the Indian hockey team since 2018. The previous BJD government had announced a 10-year sponsorship for the Hockey India team until 2033.