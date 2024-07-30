Odisha govt suspends senior IPS officer for misconduct

Bhubaneswar : Odisha government on Tuesday suspended DIG of Fire Services and Home Guards, Pandit Rajesh Uttamrao, for allegedly misusing his position, an official statement said.

"A complaint has been received, alleging that Pandit has disgraced the dignity of his position by misusing his power last Saturday (July 27) night," said the statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

It was alleged that Pandit, a 2007-batch IPS officer, misbehaved with a woman police inspector and her husband on July 27. Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh said police action will be taken if any complaint is lodged over the alleged incident.

After returning from his visit to New Delhi on Monday evening, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi took immediate action, the CMO statement said.

Majhi ordered the department concerned to immediately suspend the "errant senior police officer and take appropriate action against him".