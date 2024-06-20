Odisha govt to conduct genome sequencing of samples

Bhubaneswar : With diphtheria cases being reported from at least three districts of Odisha, the State government has decided to conduct genome sequencing of samples from patients to ascertain the variant of the bacteria, a senior Health official said on Wednesday.

At least five persons have died due to diphtheria in Rayagada district over the last one week. Of them, four died at home and one in the hospital. Some 15 diphtheria cases have been reported in Rayagada district, one in Koraput and five suspected cases in Kalahandi, Public Health Director Nilakantha Mishra said. “After the disease was included in the universal vaccination programme, it was almost eradicated. The disease can be prevented through vaccination… so the outbreak in the State might have occurred due to lacuna in vaccination or evolution of a new variant of the bacteria,” he said.

“Samples from infected persons will be sent for genome sequencing to know about the variant of the bacteria,” Mishra said. He said no new cases have been reported in Rayagada and all the patients have been discharged, while the patient from Koraput is undergoing treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. The patient is suffering from pneumonia and on ventilation and his condition is being closely monitored, the official said.



Four persons from Kalahandi district are suspected to have been infected with diphtheria and have been admitted to Bhawanipatna hospital. Their swab samples were sent for testing. Another person, who was found to be infected during a survey but later went somewhere else, is being traced by officials.

Surveys for detecting suspected cases of diphtheria are being conducted in the three districts by officials of the State Health department and World Health Organisation (WHO). Mishra, however, said there was nothing to be worried about as the disease can be cured using proper antibiotics.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary Shalini Pandit directed the Rayagada Collector to take appropriate action to prevent the outbreak of diphtheria in Manushpadar village of Kashipur block.

In a letter, Pandit directed the Collector to take measures to control the further spread of the disease among vulnerable populations. She stated that containment measures must continue to minimise the spread of the disease to neighbouring villages and in and out-migration at Mahushpadar be restricted.