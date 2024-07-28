Live
- Formula 1: Russell races to thrilling win as Mercedes claim 1-2 in Belgian GP
- Ratna Bhandar repair will begin soon: Harichandan
- Telangana CM express shock over death of three students in Delhi
- Odisha: Noted sand artist congratulates shooter Manu Bhaker with sand sculpture
- Govt to celebrate 4th anniversary of NEP 2020 with Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Samagam
- BJP to convert Bhagyalaxmi into ‘golden temple’: MoS
- Youth must embrace responsibility towards Viksit Bharat goal by 2047: Minister
- Russia will not interfere in US presidential election: Medvedev
- PM Modi calls up Manu Bhaker, congratulates her on maiden Olympic medal win
- H.D. Kumaraswamy hospitalised after suffering nosebleed during media interaction
Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Sunday created a sand sculpture at Odisha’s Puri beach to congratulate Manu for winning the Bronze medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics 2024.
Manu Bhaker opened India's accounts at the Paris Olympics with a bronze in the 10m air pistol event, becoming India's first woman shooter to win an Olympic medal.
Pattnaik created a 5ft high sand sculpture where he shows the sand art of Manu Bhaker and a Bronze medal with the message “Jai Ho Manu" at Puri beach.
He has used about six tons of sand on it. Students of his sand art institution also joined hands with him to complete the sculpture.
“As an artist, we congratulate Manu ji through our sand art for winning the Bronze medal in shooting at the Paris Olympics,” stated Pattnaik.