Odisha: Paradip port handles record 41 million tons cargo in first 100 days of 2024-25
Bhubaneshwar: Paradip Port Authority (PPA) in Odihsa has clocked a record 41.12 million metric tons (MMT) cargo handling within the first 100 days of the financial year 2024-25.
This outstanding performance sets a new record for the port, reflecting a 4.78 per cent growth compared to the 39.25 MMT achieved during the same period in 2023-24, said PPA chairman P.L. Haranadh
This significant accomplishment underscores the port’s critical role in bolstering India’s maritime infrastructure and its unwavering commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and capacity.
This achievement highlights Paradip Port Authority’s ongoing commitment to setting new benchmarks in cargo handling and contributing significantly to the nation’s economic growth, he added.