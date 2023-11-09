Odisha pioneer in designing people-centric Millet Mission: Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is pioneer in designing a people-centric Millet Mission with focus on livelihood and nutrition of tribal communities, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

Inaugurating a two-day International Convention on Millets here on Thursday, Naveen said, “my government will put all efforts to make Odisha a centre of excellence on millet and contribute to economic growth, well-being and health of the people of Odisha.”

The Chief Minister said his government is investing over Rs 2,500 crore for providing income and livelihood support to millet farmers of the State. The State government had launched Odisha Millets Mission in 2017 with a focus on reviving an ecosystem of the cereal.

For the government, the promotion of millets is about justice and equity to rain-fed farmers of Odisha, Naveen said.