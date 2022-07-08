Odisha reports highest COVID-19 cases in nearly five months

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 470 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest in nearly five months, as per Health Department data.

The active cases rose to 2,487, while 49 children were among those found infected in the last 24 hours. Khurda, where the capital Bhubaneswar is located, reported the highest number of new infections at 221, followed by 94 cases found in Cuttack.

The positivity rate was 2.77 per cent as the new cases were detected after testing 16,968 samples. On February 20, the state reported 492 cases. So far, the state recorded 12,92,416 COVID-19 cases. As many as 218 more people recovered from the disease since Thursday, taking the total recoveries to 12,80,750. The toll remained at 9,126 as there were no new deaths.