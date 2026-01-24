MUDA scam: ED attaches illegally allotted properties worth Rs 20.85 cr

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Bengaluru Zonal Office, has provisionally attached 10 immovable properties, including six illegally allotted Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) sites, three other immovable properties and one commercial building, having a market value of Rs 20.85 crore on January 21 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in the MUDA scam case involving Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

Proceeds of crime having a market value of Rs 460 crore have been attached so far in the case, an official statement by the ED said on Thursday. The ED initiated the investigation on the basis of an FIR filed by the Lokayukta Police, Mysuru, in the case of a large-scale scam involving illegal allotment of sites by MUDA.