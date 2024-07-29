Odisha to set up world’s first black tiger safari

Live
Just In
Bhubaneswar : A melanistic tiger safari, the first of its kind in the world, will be set up near Similipal Tiger Reserve in Mayurbhanj district by the end of this year.
The State government's proposal for the safari has received "in-principle" approval from the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), with the Central Zoo Authority (CZA) already granting its endorsement, Susanta Nanda, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, said on Monday.
Similipal Tiger Reserve is the only place in the world where melanistic tigers are found in the wild.
Initially, melanistic tigers, currently housed at Nandankanan Zoo in Bhubaneswar, will be relocated to the proposed safari, spanning 200 hectares adjacent to NH-18. Official sources said the safari will be established over an area of 200 hectares. Approximately 100 hectares will be dedicated to the display area.